Magnitude 5 quake rattles Azerbaijan’s Lerik district

Baku, June 28, AZERTAC

A 5 magnitude earthquake stuck Azerbaijan’s Lerik district on Friday, 27 kilometers east from Lerik station, according to the Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The quake, at a depth of 18 km, was felt magnitude 5 at the epicenter, with magnitude 4 in Lankaran, Astara, Yardimli, Masalli, Jalilabad districts, and magnitude 3 in the other neighboring districts.