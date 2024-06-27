Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter bags gold at 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

Baku, June 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Vasif Salimov emerged victorious after claiming a gold medal in the 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games in Yakutsk, Russia.

Salimov unleashed his best kick in the 63kg final, taking a privilege over Uzbek Jahongir Serikbayev.

Ilyas Hatamli clinched a silver, while Ziya Hasanli and female fighter Fatima Hasanova earned bronze medals of the competition.