Paris hosts presentation of documentary about Ahmadiyya Jabrayilov - prominent representative of French Resistance Movement

The Cultural Center of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris hosted the screening of a documentary film "He was Khargo" dedicated to the legendary Azerbaijani partisan Ahmadiyya Jabrayilov, one of the prominent representatives of the anti-fascist resistance movement during the Second World War.

The screening of the documentary film was organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva, former French Ambassadors to Azerbaijan Jean Perrin and Chantal Poiret, Permanent Delegate of Azerbaijan to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev, scriptwriter and director of the documentary film "He was Khargo" Tahir Tahirovich and Ahmadiyya Jabrayilov's grandson Mushfiq Jabrayilov, French politicians and artists, Azerbaijani diplomats, as well as representatives of the local community and the Azerbaijani diaspora took part at the presentation of the documentary produced by the "Salname" film studio of the Ministry of Culture.

Addressing the event, Leyla Abdullayeva provided insights into Ahmadiyya Jabrayilov's struggle for the freedom of France, his activity in the Resistance Movement, his joining the partisans of Cabertat in the Tarn-et-Garonne department of France, as well as heroism demonstrated by him in various operations.

Following the screening of the film, Tahir Tahirovich, the screenwriter and director of the documentary film "He was Khargo" spoke about the film, which was produced as part of a series of events held under the Order of President Ilham Aliyev to mark the 100th jubilee legendary Azerbaijani partisan Ahmadiyya Jabrailov.

Ahmadiyya Jabrayilov's grandson Mushfiq Jabrayilov also shared memories about his grandfather. He also highlighted Ahmadiyya Jabrayilov's fight against the fascists together with the French partisans, and the fraternity of the partisans from different nations for the freedom of France.