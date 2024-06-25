Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs wraps up in Zangilan

Zangilan, June 25, AZERTAC

Co-organized by the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations and the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, the Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs wrapped up Tuesday in Zangilan.

The event, which brought together about 200 representatives from NGOs, featured panel discussions on such topics as "The environmental consequences of Armenia's mining industry" and "COP29 and the Solidarity Movement for a Green World".

The panel discussions on the topic "The environmental consequences of Armenia's mining industry" moderated by Ayaz Mirzayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Journalists' Network Public Union, included the speakers, Chairman of the Public Council under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, co-founder of the "Environmental Protection First" (EPF) Coalition Amin Mammadov, President of the Entrepreneurship and Market Economy Development Assistance Foundation Sabit Baghirov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Cartographers Public Union Mugabil Bayramov, Chairman of the Student Youth Organization of Nakhchivan State University Aziz Gasimov, who highlighted the environmental consequences of Armenia's mining industry.

The panel discussions on "COP29 and Solidarity Movement for a Green World" moderated by Azar Allahveranov, a member of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, heard speeches by Shabnam Mammadova, member of the Organizing Committee of COP29, founder of the "Smart Nation" platform; Gulshan Akhundova, the member of the Organizing Committee of COP29, "Women", Development, Future" Public Union, Firuza Sultanzadeh, COP29 Organizing Committee member, "EcoSphere Social Ecological Center, and the COP expert Isa Aliyev.

Following the panel discussions, on behalf of the participants of the Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs, "The Solidarity Appeal of Azerbaijani NGOs for a Green World" to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan was adopted.