Euro 2024: Deutsche Bahn's onboard beer sales double

Baku, June 25, AZERTAC

Germany's national rail operator has said 3 million people used its trains in the first few days of the soccer tournament. A boom in sales of onboard beer and snacks is also boosting the troubled firm's coffers, according to DW.

Deutsche Bahn doubled its beer sales in the first six days of Euro 2024, the country's national rail operator said Sunday.

The European soccer championships are being held at stadiums in 10 cities across Germany until July 14.

Deutsche Bahn said in a statement that fans had necked 44,588 liters of beer — twice the usual volume — that were bought on board between June 14 and 19. That's in addition to alcohol carried on board from outside vendors.

Snack and beverage sales have also been boosted by the tournament, with a 63% increase in demand for bratwurst sausage in rolls.

Deutsche Bahn, one of the main sponsors of Euro 2024, reported that more than 3 million people, including thousands of football fans, utilized its high-speed ICE and intercity trains in the first six days of the tournament.

The company said it had so far sold 182,000 fan tickets, around 60,000 Fan BahnCards (railcards) and around 7,000 Interrail passes, which include travel to and from other European countries.

Deutsche Bahn has laid on an additional 10,000 seats per day around match days and is offering discounted fares for match ticket holders.

The cities that saw the most fans arriving were Germany's capital, Berlin, in first place, followed by Frankfurt and Munich.