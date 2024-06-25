Sabina Aliyeva addresses meeting of OIC ombudspersons in Morocco

Baku, June 25, AZERTAC

Sabina Aliyeva, Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) participated in the 11th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation Ombudsmen Association (OIC OA) held in Marrakech, Marocco.

In her speech at the event, attended by the ombudspersons from the Association`s member countries, Sabina Aliyeva stated that the current climate problems around the world raise a number of concerns regarding the future of human rights. She outlined the importance of enhancing international cooperation in promoting environmental rights.

Azerbaijan’s Ombudsman underscored that national human rights institutions play a pivotal role in bringing ongoing problems to the attention of the global community and seeking effective solutions.

Highlighting the negative effects of armed conflicts on the environment, the commissioner provided an insight into Azerbaijan’s mine problem. She emphasized that landmines in Azerbaijan continue to pose a lethal threat to peace and development.

Mentioning the major measures implemented in Azerbaijan to address environmental problems, the Ombudsman underscored that the country approved and implemented numerous state programs, strategies, national action plans and other documents on environmental protection.

Stating that 2024 has been declared the "Green World Solidarity Year" in Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva shed light on the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) set to be held in Azerbaijan this November. The commissioner said the upcoming COP29 will feature the Baku Forum of Ombudsmen and national human rights institutions on the topic of climate change and human rights. Sabina Aliyeva invited the members of the Association to this landmark event.