WADA delegation reviews preparations for European Regional Symposium in Baku

Baku, October 26, AZERTAC

A delegation of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) visited Azerbaijan this week to review preparations for the European Regional Symposium to be held in Baku on March 18-19, 2026.

According to the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA), the symposium will be co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and AMADA. The event will be one of four regional symposiums WADA plans to hold in 2026 to address regional needs and challenges ahead of the implementation of the 2027 World Anti-Doping Code and International Standards. The new Code is expected to be approved at the World Conference on Doping in Sport in Busan, Republic of Korea, in December 2025, and enter into force on January 1, 2027.

The WADA delegation included Director, European Office and Sport Movement Relations at World Anti-Doping Agency Sébastien Gillot and Events Manager Riziero Pisani. During their visit, the delegation inspected the venue and related infrastructure in Baku.

Gillot praised the progress of the preparations, noting that the work was being carried out at a high level and in accordance with the agreed plan. He said hosting the European Regional Symposium in Baku would be a significant event for both WADA and the Azerbaijani sports community.

Pisani highlighted that holding the symposium on the eve of AMADA’s 10th anniversary demonstrates the agency’s long-standing cooperation with WADA and its commitment to strengthening anti-doping initiatives in the region. The delegation commended AMADA’s role in the organization and emphasized Azerbaijan’s proven ability to successfully host major international events.