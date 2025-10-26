Public discussion on “Realities of Western Azerbaijan” held in Germany

Berlin, October 26, AZERTAC

On the initiative of the World Azerbaijani Youth Organization, a public discussion titled “Realities of Western Azerbaijan” was held in Cologne, Germany.

The event aimed to increase public awareness about the right of return to Western Azerbaijan, public diplomacy, and international legal mechanisms, as well as to deepen cooperation among institutions and experts active in this field. The event was organized in partnership with the Western Azerbaijan Community, the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany, and the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Ramin Habibzade, Chairman of the World Azerbaijani Youth Organization, spoke at the event and provided information about the history, demographic realities, and cultural heritage of Western Azerbaijan. He emphasized the need for networking among youth, expanding educational initiatives, and systematically organizing the exchange of knowledge and resources.

Amir Ali Sardar Iravani, a descendant of Huseynali Khan, the Khan of Iravan, spoke about the history of the Iravan Khanate and his family genealogy, referencing archival sources, memoirs, and oral history materials. He discussed the multi-layered historical and cultural identity of the city of Iravan, demographic changes, and the role of the Azerbaijani Turkic community in the region’s formation. Highlighting facts about mosques, caravanserais, cemeteries, and other historical monuments that once existed in Iravan, Amir Ali Sardar Iravani stressed the importance of conducting advocacy for the preservation of cultural heritage at an international level. Emphasizing the value of this heritage in the diaspora as a carrier of identity and memory, the speaker underscored the need for youth to take a more active role in public diplomacy based on historical knowledge.

Altay Rustamli, Chairman of the Board of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany, spoke about a strategic approach to the issue of return, practical steps to strengthen public diplomacy in Europe, coordination, and sustainable organization of youth advocacy activities, as well as the right of internally displaced persons to a safe and dignified return.

Zaur Aliyev, Chairman of the Europe-Azerbaijan Center and a member of the Board of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany, addressed the issue from the perspective of international law, speaking about the right of internally displaced persons to a safe and dignified return. He emphasized that the Europe-Azerbaijan Center will continue to actively support the provision of legal assistance within the framework of international law regarding the return to Western Azerbaijan, the dissemination of statements and legal explanations to the public, and legal awareness efforts.

Elvin Movsum

Special correspondent