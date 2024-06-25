Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev holds another graduation ceremony

Baku, June 25, AZERTAC

Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev and Military Medical Faculty held the next graduation ceremony of the cadets on Tuesday, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other leadership of the Ministry attended the ceremony held at the military institute.

First, the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the military institute, and the martyred graduates’ Memorial Complex were visited and roses were laid. Their blessed memory was honored.

At the event, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by the military orchestra was performed, the Battle Flag of the military institute was brought to the parade ground.

Speaking at the event, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov congratulated the ceremony participants on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces and wished the graduates success in their future service.

The Defense Minister stressed exceptional role of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev and Military Medical Faculty in the increasing the professional personnel potential of the army. The Minister spoke about the complex reforms implemented under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Emphasizing the courage of the graduates of the military institute, like all servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army during the Patriotic War and other successful operations conducted under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the Minister noted that the country's leadership always highly appreciates the heroism of Azerbaijan Army’s personnel.

The Defense Minister wished the graduates success in their future service and further improvement of the defense power of the army and the state.

The new officers expressed their gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the leadership of the Defense Ministry for the attention and care shown, and promised to serve with honor to the Motherland, state and nation.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov presented diplomas and valuable gifts to the distinguished graduates.

Then, a solemn ceremony was held to hand over and receive the Battle Flag of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev. The emblems were attached to the symbolic stump. Graduates of Heydar Aliyev Military Institute and Military Medical Faculty were presented with diplomas.

The cadets performed the march of the military institute accompanied by a military orchestra.

The ceremony ended with solemn march of military personnel in front of the grandstand.