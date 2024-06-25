Azerbaijan, Gambia waive visa requirement for holders of diplomatic passports

Baku, June 25, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan and the Gambia waived mutual visa requirements for holders of the diplomatic passports.

A draft law on the approval of the «Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of the Gambia on waiving the mutual visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders» was put onto the parliament meeting`s agenda.

The Agreement was signed on May 4, 2024 in the city of Banjul.