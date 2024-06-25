ECONOMY
Oil prices rise in global markets
Baku, June 25, AZERTAC
Oil prices have surged in global markets.
On the London InterContinental Exchange Futures (ICE), Brent crude oil increased by $0.05, reaching a trading value of $86.06. Similarly, the price of Light crude oil on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose by $0.06, reaching a current value of $81.69.
FEEDBACK
