Climate Action Forum of NAM Youth Organization wraps up in Baku VIDEO

Baku, June 24, AZERTAC

Baku hosted Monday the closing ceremony of the Climate Action Forum of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization (NAMYO).

The 5-day event held in Azerbaijan’s cities of Baku and Shamakhi brought together local and foreign young people, representatives of local institutions and international organizations and experts.

Addressing the event NAMYO Head of Secretariat Nigar Bagirli highlighted the importance of the fruitful discussions and innovative ideas made during the event with respect to the international climate action, adding that the document adopted during the event would be presented to the COP29 Presidency.

Head of the International Security Department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, COP29 Deputy Lead Negotiator Samir Bejanov congratulated the participants on the successful completion of the forum.

Samir Bejanov noted that the COP29 Presidency highly appreciates the youth’s involvement in the climate negotiations, urging the young people of the NAM member states to actively engage in this process.