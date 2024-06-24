Fire protection team leaders hold training-methodical session, Defense Ministry VIDEO

Baku, June 24, AZERTAC

Under the plan of the Defense Minister, training-methodical session was held with the chiefs and inspectors of the fire protection teams of types of troops, Army Corps, formations and military units at the Central Clothing Base of the Main Department of Logistics of the Defense Ministry, the ministry told AZERTAC.

At the training session, the rules for fire protection of warehouses, storage facilities, open storage areas, workshops, garages, parks and other fire-hazardous objects were practiced, as well as the actions that must be taken to prevent the expansion of the fire zone at the time of a fire.

Fire safety measures were explained at the sessions, held to improve the knowledge and skills of fire leaders and staff fire protection teams of as well as fire safety inspectors military units.

The actions of the fire brigade to prevent a simulated fire were monitored after the guard gave the command “Fire in the warehouse!” to the duty officer. The tasks were accomplished to extinguish the fire with a water jet, as well as to evacuate workers poisoned by smoke and provide them with first aid with the involvement of an ambulance team at the scene.

The training-methodical session ended with the study of the implementation of fire prevention measures on the premises of the persons responsible for the fire protection service.