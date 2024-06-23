The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Japanese Emperor Naruhito finally begins delayed UK state visit

Japanese Emperor Naruhito finally begins delayed UK state visit

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

Emperor Naruhito and his wife began a week long trip to Britain on Saturday, during which they will visit Oxford University where they both studied and attend a banquet with King Charles, but no formal meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is scheduled, Reuters reported.

Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, had been due to make the visit in 2020 when Queen Elizabeth was still alive but it was postponed because of the COVID pandemic.

Their first overseas trip together after Naruhito's enthronement was to Elizabeth's funeral in 2022. Ahead of this state visit the 64-year-old emperor spoke of the kindness the British royals showed him when he arrived in Britain to study in the early 1980s.

He recalled how the late queen had invited him to Buckingham Palace for tea, which she made herself.

"I have fond memories of the heartwarming hospitality I received from her majesty the queen and the royal family, making me feel like I was part of their family," he told a news conference in Tokyo.

Naruhito was greeted by officials on his arrival at London's Stansted airport on Saturday afternoon.

The emperor's trip is the third state visit of Charles' reign, and the first since it was revealed earlier this year that the British monarch had been diagnosed with cancer.

Ahead of the visit, Naruhito said he was grateful the king would host them despite his illness, and he also sent good wishes to Charles' daughter-in-law Kate, wife of heir Prince William, who is having preventative chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

"I understand that they are both going through a hard time, but I pray that their treatment will go smoothly and that they will have a speedy recovery," he said.

The official reason for the trip is to celebrate the long ties between the two royal families, and to demonstrate the deep relationship between the two countries.

The Japanese royals are also using it as a chance to return to Oxford where they both studied at separate times, while Naruhito will visit the River Thames flood barrier which he researched while at university.

The visit clashes with campaigning for the British election on July 4, and a Japanese foreign ministry official said there were no plans for a meeting with the prime minister.

The official state elements of the trip begin on Tuesday when Prince William will formally greet the emperor, before a grand carriage procession along The Mall to Buckingham Palace where there will be a state banquet.

During the trip Naruhito will also privately visit St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle to lay a wreath at the tomb of Queen Elizabeth.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

BTA to have press clubs in all regional cities in Bulgaria with opening of national press club in Montana on June 24
  • 23.06.2024 [21:42]

BTA to have press clubs in all regional cities in Bulgaria with opening of national press club in Montana on June 24

Trump says he knows who his vice presidential selection will be
  • 23.06.2024 [19:34]

Trump says he knows who his vice presidential selection will be

8 missing after landslide hits houses in central China
  • 23.06.2024 [15:35]

8 missing after landslide hits houses in central China

New Caledonia pro-independence leader charged
  • 23.06.2024 [10:44]

New Caledonia pro-independence leader charged

  • 22.06.2024 [20:46]

'Tens of thousands' of NHS patients have their names, dates of birth and private information published online by hackers who demanded £40m ransom after cyber attack on London hospitals

Thailand extends free insurance coverage for foreign tourists until Year-End
  • 22.06.2024 [18:27]

Thailand extends free insurance coverage for foreign tourists until Year-End

Ancient pig-like animal shows beginnings of mammalian brain evolution
  • 22.06.2024 [17:34]

Ancient pig-like animal shows beginnings of mammalian brain evolution

Nissan Motor cuts nearly 10% of its production capacity in China
  • 22.06.2024 [17:00]

Nissan Motor cuts nearly 10% of its production capacity in China

China
  • 22.06.2024 [16:48]

China's commercial 'artificial sun' achieves first discharge

BTA to have press clubs in all regional cities in Bulgaria with opening of national press club in Montana on June 24

  • [21:42]

Trump says he knows who his vice presidential selection will be

  • [19:34]

Young Azerbaijani badminton players garner four medals in Serbia

  • [15:44]

8 missing after landslide hits houses in central China

  • [15:35]

Japanese Emperor Naruhito finally begins delayed UK state visit

  • [10:48]

New Caledonia pro-independence leader charged

  • [10:44]

Delegation of Culture Ministry embarks on Germany visit

  • [10:40]

'Tens of thousands' of NHS patients have their names, dates of birth and private information published online by hackers who demanded £40m ransom after cyber attack on London hospitals

  • 22.06.2024 [20:46]

European Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers gets underway in Germany

  • 22.06.2024 [20:40]

Georgia waste late chance for win over Czech Repuplic

  • 22.06.2024 [19:53]

Everton sign midfielder Iroegbunam from Aston Villa

  • 22.06.2024 [18:45]

Thailand extends free insurance coverage for foreign tourists until Year-End

  • 22.06.2024 [18:27]

Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar once again subjected to fire

  • 22.06.2024 [18:13]

FC Bayern mourns Thomas Wilhelmi

  • 22.06.2024 [18:05]

Baku hosts 5th meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani Expert Council

  • 22.06.2024 [17:50]

Ancient pig-like animal shows beginnings of mammalian brain evolution

  • 22.06.2024 [17:34]

Azerbaijani wrestlers shine at BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024

  • 22.06.2024 [17:15]

Azerbaijani tops list of best dental surgeons in Moscow

  • 22.06.2024 [17:12]

Nissan Motor cuts nearly 10% of its production capacity in China

  • 22.06.2024 [17:00]

China's commercial 'artificial sun' achieves first discharge

  • 22.06.2024 [16:48]

Two Azerbaijani swimmers earn Olympic berth

  • 22.06.2024 [16:48]

Euronews: Gamesummit 2024 places Baku on gaming industry map

  • 22.06.2024 [16:09]

Italian coast guard recovers 14 more bodies of shipwreck victims off Calabria, dozens still missing

  • 22.06.2024 [15:40]

North Korea building border ‘wall’, satellite images reveal

  • 22.06.2024 [15:22]

Foreign Language Center of Military Administration Institute holds graduation ceremony

  • 22.06.2024 [14:27]

Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

  • 22.06.2024 [13:39]

5th World Nomad Games Astana 2024 to take place under UNESCO's patronage

  • 22.06.2024 [13:07]

Magnitude 3.3 quake rattles Caspian Sea

  • 22.06.2024 [12:14]

Azerbaijani female rower crowned European champion

  • 22.06.2024 [12:10]

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $88

  • 22.06.2024 [11:23]

Oil prices down in world markets

  • 22.06.2024 [10:50]

Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar subjected to fire

  • 22.06.2024 [10:49]

Azerbaijani President: Our target is to have a very sophisticated approach on using renewables

  • 22.06.2024 [10:43]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is attractive not only for those who invest in fossil fuels, but also for those who invest in renewables

  • 22.06.2024 [10:36]

President Ilham Aliyev’s interview was broadcast on Euronews channel VIDEO

  • 22.06.2024 [10:30]

Netherlands vs. France showdown ends in goalless draw at EURO 2024

  • 22.06.2024 [09:59]

Austria increase last 16 hopes at EURO 2024 after 3-1 win over Poland

  • 22.06.2024 [09:24]

Ukraine seal comeback win against Slovakia 2-1 in their 1st points at EURO 2024

  • 21.06.2024 [20:54]

Ombudsman: International organizations must not remain indifferent to Armenia's mine terror

  • 21.06.2024 [20:52]

Milli Majlis adopts appeal to Azerbaijani President on scheduling of early parliamentary elections

  • 21.06.2024 [20:48]

Solar expected to generate 20% of global electricity on summer solstice

  • 21.06.2024 [20:19]

Three Azerbaijani athletes aim for 'medal rush' in Beach Wrestling World Series 2024

  • 21.06.2024 [20:05]

Malawian president appoints Michael Usi as new vice president

  • 21.06.2024 [19:58]

Moscow hosts meeting of CIS Economic Council

  • 21.06.2024 [19:25]

Young Azerbaijani weightlifter bags three European medals in Greece

  • 21.06.2024 [19:15]

Azerbaijani FM meets with outgoing Kyrgyz ambassador

  • 21.06.2024 [18:57]

From Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil

  • 21.06.2024 [18:31]

Moldovan president signs decree on start of EU accession talks

  • 21.06.2024 [18:24]

SOCAR starts natural gas supplies to industrial customers in Bulgaria

  • 21.06.2024 [18:21]

State Commission: Azerbaijan handed over remains of two Armenian servicemen found in liberated territories to Armenia

  • 21.06.2024 [17:55]

Junior Azerbaijani boxers to vie for European medals in Sarajevo

  • 21.06.2024 [17:32]

Kazakh delegation visits Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s military police department

  • 21.06.2024 [17:08]

High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” wraps up in Zangilan VIDEO

  • 21.06.2024 [17:06]

WHO announces global resurgence of cholera cases in 2024

  • 21.06.2024 [17:01]

Japan, South Korea announce sanctions over Russia-North Korea arms trade

  • 21.06.2024 [16:50]

Azerbaijan name 27 wrestlers to fight for glory at U17&U20 European Championships

  • 21.06.2024 [16:49]

Historic flooding in southern China kills 47, with more floods feared in coming days

  • 21.06.2024 [16:29]

4 people killed in helicopter crash in Russia's Amur region

  • 21.06.2024 [15:59]

Western Azerbaijan Community calls on Armenian government to create conditions for return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia

  • 21.06.2024 [15:54]

11 students of Baku Higher Oil School to undergo internship at SOCAR Türkiye

  • 21.06.2024 [15:38]

Euro 2024 - Spain 1-0 Italy: Riccardo Calafiori own goal sends Spain into last 16 as Group B winners

  • 21.06.2024 [15:21]

Assistant to President: Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in humanitarian and educational spheres is developing successfully VIDEO

  • 21.06.2024 [14:59]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry responds to Josep Borrell

  • 21.06.2024 [14:54]

Messi and Argentina overcome Canada and poor surface, start Copa America title defense with 2-0 win

  • 21.06.2024 [14:27]

Azerbaijan Army holds "Best anti-aircraft missile artillery battery" competition

  • 21.06.2024 [14:15]

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in opening of the new building of Institute of Botany in Baku and reviewed the developments at the Botanical Garden VIDEO

  • 21.06.2024 [14:00]

Cholera outbreak kills 21 in Nigeria's Lagos

  • 21.06.2024 [13:22]

Baku-hosted High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” continued in Zangilan

  • 21.06.2024 [13:04]

ANAMA employee killed during demining operation in Jabrayil

  • 21.06.2024 [12:49]

® “Baku Summer-2024” tournament hosted with Kapital Bank’s support

  • 21.06.2024 [12:19]

Milli Majlis forms commission to appeal to President of Azerbaijan regarding scheduling of snap parliamentary elections

  • 21.06.2024 [12:15]

Baku Initiative Group holds international conference on colonialism in New York VIDEO

  • 21.06.2024 [11:39]

Azerbaijani oil price down in global markets

  • 21.06.2024 [11:21]

Strategic Studies and State Defense Management Academic Course’s graduation ceremony held

  • 21.06.2024 [11:13]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 21.06.2024 [11:12]

Release of the Press Service of the President

  • 21.06.2024 [11:07]

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to publish new memoir unleashed: ‘Stand by for My Thoughts’

  • 20.06.2024 [21:01]

France denies departure to several individuals of Baku Initiative Group, preventing them from participating in event at United Nations

  • 20.06.2024 [21:01]

Discussions held on cooperation in implementing Azerbaijan's initiatives in addressing climate change

  • 20.06.2024 [21:00]

Second day of High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future concludes

  • 20.06.2024 [20:15]

European Commission – Directorate General for Energy proposes to hold joint events during COP29

  • 20.06.2024 [20:03]

Two more Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers claim medals in BRICS Sports Games 2024

  • 20.06.2024 [19:13]

Azerbaijani weightlifter shines in European championships

  • 20.06.2024 [18:47]

Azerbaijani powerlifter crowned seven-time European champion

  • 20.06.2024 [18:45]

From Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg

  • 20.06.2024 [18:40]

Romanian president withdraws candidacy for NATO chief in support of Dutch Premier Mark Rutte’s bid

  • 20.06.2024 [18:39]

Azerbaijan joins 3rd edition of SAI20 Summit

  • 20.06.2024 [18:32]

Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss strategic partnership

  • 20.06.2024 [18:04]

Azerbaijan, Italy explore prospects for military and technical cooperation

  • 20.06.2024 [17:59]

Defense Ministry: Tactical-special exercise with radiological, chemical and biological defense units held VIDEO

  • 20.06.2024 [17:54]

India may lose 4,300 millionaires this year: Henley’s

  • 20.06.2024 [17:51]

Baku hosts opening ceremony of Non-Aligned Movement Organization’s Climate Action Forum

  • 20.06.2024 [17:51]

EU agrees new sanctions on Russia, targeting LNG for the first time

  • 20.06.2024 [17:50]

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts bring home 13 medals from Italian Parma

  • 20.06.2024 [17:44]

Baku-hosted High-Level Meeting features panel session on “The special case of Food and Agriculture Sector” VIDEO

  • 20.06.2024 [17:25]

bp pioneers use of drones in its operations in Caspian Sea

  • 20.06.2024 [17:08]

105-year-old walks at graduation to receive master's degree from Stanford

  • 20.06.2024 [17:00]

Two Azerbaijani Para powerlifters ready for action in World Cup 2024

  • 20.06.2024 [16:42]

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers claim three medals in BRICS Sports Games 2024

  • 20.06.2024 [16:15]

Fourteen Azerbaijani chess players aim for 'medal rush' in FIDE World Cup 2024

  • 20.06.2024 [16:07]