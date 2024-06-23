BTA to have press clubs in all regional cities in Bulgaria with opening of national press club in Montana on June 24

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

The Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) will open a National Press Club in Montana on June 24. This would be the agency's 40th press club.

With the opening of the press club in Montana BTA, there will be press clubs in all regional cities of the country.

BTA Director General Kiril Valchev will open the new press club on Monday, and the event will be attended Montana Mayor Zlatko Zhivkov, MPs from the region, Montana Regional Governor Ivaylo Antonov, directors of state and cultural institutions, journalists, citizens.

The regional cities where BTA has opened its press clubs include Sofia, Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kardzhali, Kyustendil, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Ruse, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Targovishte, Haskovo, Shumen and Yambol. The non-regional cities with BTA press clubs are Kazanlak, Petrich, Samokov and Svishtov.

BTA also has a press club at the Bulgarian base on Livingston Island in Antarctica.

Outside the country, BTA has press clubs in Ankara (Turkiye), Bosilegrad (Serbia), Bucharest (Romania), Odesa (Ukraine), Skopje (Republic of North Macedonia), Taraclia (Moldova).

The agency also has two mobile press clubs, one on the the Bulgarian naval research ship Sv. Sv. Kiril i Metodii (RSV 421) and one at the International Book Fair in Sofia.

The agency's policy is to have its own media centres in all neighboring countries, as well as in countries with large Bulgarian communities. The press clubs are a preferred place for communication between the media and representatives of business, politics, culture, sports. Press conferences, discussions, exhibitions and other events are hosted there, and institutions, organizations and citizens share news from the respective region, spreding through BTA at the national level, and through BTA's English service internationally as well.