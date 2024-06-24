Kylian Mbappe 'really eager' to play against Poland, says Aurelien Tchouameni, rounds on France critics at Euro 2024

Baku, June 24, AZERTAC

Kylian Mbappe is "really eager" to play in France's final Euro 2024 group game against Poland despite his broken nose, says club and country team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Eurosport.

Mbappe suffered the injury during France's opener against Austria, being substituted late on as Les Bleus prevailed narrowly.

A draw with the Netherlands followed as France progressed towards the knockouts of a major tournament once again.

Mbappe warmed up for that Dutch encounter with the rest of his team-mates, but remained on the bench throughout.

The 25-year-old did, however, get a run-out in a practice match against Paderborn's under-21 side on Saturday, reportedly scoring twice and wearing his much talked-about mask.

"I think everyone knows he [Mbappe] is really eager to play in the next match," Tchouameni told media.

"As for the mask, I think he is starting to get used to it. Of course he would rather not wear it but I think if you ask the doctor he would say there is no choice.

"But that won't change anything for him. We know that when he is on the field he will bring a lot to the team."

Meanwhile, Tchouameni - who replaced Mbappe in Didier Deschamps' starting line-up for the Netherlands clash having missed the Austria game with injury - also responded to questions on France's displays so far, amid suggestions they are yet to find their groove.

Ahead of the final round of Group D games, which will see a three-way battle for qualification with Poland already eliminated, the Real Madrid midfielder said: "Some people want to win and do so by playing well, and others just want to win.

"Personally I just want to win, whether we play well or not.

"The most important thing is winning and getting three points because I think at the end of our careers what we will remember is what we have won, not how we played."

He continued: "In recent times we have had quite a lot of good results and won titles with this coach. That is the most important thing.

"I understand that some people want to see a team play really good football.

"Maybe we are not the team that plays the best football, but we are the ones who are most often in the latter stages and that is the main thing for me."