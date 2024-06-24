Azerbaijan-Brazil interparliamentary relations discussed

Baku, June 24, AZERTAC

Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, Chairman of the Youth and Sports Committee of the Parliament Adil Aliyev and head of Working Group for the Azerbaijani-Brazilian Interparliamentary Relations Mushfig Mammadli met with the visiting Secretary for international relations of the Workers’ Party of Brazil Romenio Pereira.

During the meeting, Adil Aliyev shed light on history of relations between the two countries, and emphasized the role of the two countries’ leaders in strengthening Azerbaijan-Brazil relations.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s international humanitarian initiatives, Adil Aliyev mentioned Azerbaijan’s successful Presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement and establishment of the movement's Parliamentary Network. Recalling that Azerbaijan will host COP29 this year, the Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis underscored that holding such a landmark event in Azerbaijan indicates the country's international reputation.

Secretary for international relations of the Workers’ Party in Brazil, Romenio Pereira provided an insight into Brazilian political system, highlighting the political position and influence of his party. He also touched upon the development of relations between the two countries at various levels. He also emphasized the special role of reciprocal visits in evolving relations.

The parties voiced their opinions on the prospects for Azerbaijan-Brazil relation, including the development potential of interparliamentary relations and other issues of interest.