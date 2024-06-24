Junior Azerbaijani boxers make successful start to EUBC European Championships

Baku, June 24, AZERTAC

Two Azerbaijani boxers got off to a roaring start at the EUBC European Junior Boxing Championships taking place in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Kanan Aslanli and Adil Zalov notched up a triumph over their rivals in the 63kg and 66kg weight divisions, respectively.

The eight-day competition welcomes boxers from twenty-eight countries.

The championships will run until June 30.