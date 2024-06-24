BHOS students to study in Portugal

Baku, June 24, AZERTAC

Aysel Novruzlu and Hagigat Guluzade, first-year master's degree students in Oil and Gas Technology at Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS), have earned the opportunity to study at the Polytechnic Institute of Bragança (Portugal) in the 2024/2025 academic year.

For the first time in the history of Baku Higher Oil School, its students will receive two master's diplomas from the Polytechnic Institute of Bragança in Portugal.

All costs will be covered by the Erasmus+ program. In addition, the BHOS students have received a grant of €10,140 from the program.

After completing their term at the Portuguese university, Aysel Novruzlu and Hagigat Guluzade will continue their studies at Baku Higher Oil School.