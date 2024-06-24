First Azerbaijani diaspora organization founded in South Africa

Baku, June 24, AZERTAC

The first Azerbaijani diaspora organization, the Azerbaijan-RSA Cultural Association, has been established in the Republic of South Africa (RSA).

Founded and registered by Azerbaijani choreographer Azer Mirzayev, who resides in Pretoria, the organization includes the "Kharibulbul" dance group, involving local participants.

Azer Mirzayev, a resident of South Africa for many years, actively promotes Azerbaijani national dances in various competitions.