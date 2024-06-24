ANAMA: 946 hectares of territory cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

Baku, June 24, AZERTAC

“During the mine-clearing operations in the Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts 79 anti-personnel and 108 anti-tank mines, as well as 204 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were found and neutralized from June 17 to 23,” Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency said in a statement.

“946.3 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs over the past week,” the agency added.