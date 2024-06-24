Switzerland make EURO 2024 last 16 despite draw with Germany

Baku, June 24, AZERTAC

Switzerland qualified for the UEFA EURO 2024 last 16 stage despite a 1-1 draw with hosts Germany in a Sunday Group A match, according to Anadolu Agency.

Swiss forward Dan Ndoye scored the opener in the first half at Frankfurt Arena.

Already-qualified Germany waited for at least an hour to score the equalizer as Niclas Fullkrug, who is also a Borussia Dortmund forward, rescued his team with a header in the 92nd minute.

Fullkrug's late equalizer ensured that Germany finished Group A on top.

Germany bagged seven points in three matches to win the group. Runners-up Switzerland joined them in the last 16 as they ended the group phase with five points.

In the other match of the group, Hungary won against Scotland 1-0 in Stuttgart to send the Scots out of the EURO 2024.

Kevin Csoboth scored the winner in the 100th minute to keep Hungary's last 16 hopes alive.

Hungary are third with three points in Group A. Scotland were eliminated after collecting only one point.

- Hungary’s Barnabas Varga suffers serious injury

During the Scotland match, Hungarian forward Barnabas Varga, 29, suffered a worrying injury after a collision with Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

The Hungarian Football Federation said on X that Varga is in "stable" condition as he was taken to a Stuttgart hospital.

Varga was stretchered off the pitch after getting hurt in Scotland's penalty area.