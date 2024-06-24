Azerbaijani athletes to compete at 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

Baku, June 24, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani squad has left for Yakutsk, Russia, to vie for medals at the 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games.

A total of 80 Azerbaijani sportsmen will join 16 sports disciplines at the Games to take place from June 25 to July 7.

The competition will bring together promising young athletes from various countries of the Asian continent competing in 24 sports. A total of 224 sets of medals will be up for grabs in individual and group routines.