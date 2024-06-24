Baku Open 2024 to welcome over 300 chess players

Baku, June 24, AZERTAC

The International Chess Festival "Baku Open - 2024" will be held in capital Baku, at the Baku Sport Hall, from June 29 to July 7.

The tournament to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) will feature an expanded field of top-seeded chess players from Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye, Ukraine, the United States, Uzbekistan, and FIDE flag player.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Aydin Suleymanli, Mahammad Muradli, as well as female players including Gunay Mammadzada, Govhar Beydullayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Khanim Balajayeva, Gulnar Mammadova and others.

The 9-round Swiss system competition which will consist of 2 tournaments (A and B), offers a total prize fund of USD 50,000.