Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime until October 1, 2024
Baku, June 24, AZERTAC
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov signed a decision to extend the special quarantine regime in the country.
The extension is effective until 06:00 on October 1, 2024, aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and its potential complications in Azerbaijan.
