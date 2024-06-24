SPORTS
Azerbaijani female chess player crowned English Chess Champion
Baku, June 24, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani female chess player Elmira Mirzoeva has been crowned English Chess Champion, emerging victorious after a thrilling tiebreaker battle at the 2024 English Championship held in Kenilworth on June 20-23.
Both the Open and Women’s competitions were 7-round Swiss tournaments with classical time control.
In the women’s tournament, Elmira Mirzoeva won on-demand her final round game to catch up with the defending champion, top seed Katarzyna Toma.
The women’s tiebreaker was a very close affair as Mirzoeva won the first rapid game, with Toma bouncing back in the second one and forcing the blitz playoff. Azerbaijan’s Elmira Mirzoeva prevailed in the first blitz encounter with black pieces and secured the title after drawing the second one.
