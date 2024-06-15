Turkish ministers congratulate leadership and people of Azerbaijan on National Salvation Day

Ankara, June 15, AZERTAC

The Turkish ministers extended congratulations to the leadership and people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of June 15 - the National Salvation Day.

In their congratulatory messages, members of the Turkish government paid special attention to the unbreakable bonds of brotherhood and friendship of the two countries, expressing confidence in the future successes of Azerbaijan.

Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Minister of Trade Ömer Polat, Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu conveyed their congratulations to brotherly Azerbaijan.

The ministers also shared the photos of the national flags of the two fraternal countries, emphasizing the meaning of the famous statement "One nation, two states" by National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

In its congratulatory message, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye refered to the third anniversary of the signing of the Shusha Declaration. The minister expressed his confidence that the unity and solidarity of Azerbaijan and Türkiye would continue to be the guarantor of peace and security in the region.

Ramin Abdullayev

Special correspondent