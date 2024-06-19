Japanese firm develops material for batteries with 100-times higher energy density

Baku, June 19, AZERTAC

Japanese multinational electronics corporation TDK announced Monday it has developed a material for solid-state batteries that are approximately 100 times greater than the energy density of conventional ones, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Tokyo-based firm said its technology can be utilized in various wearable devices, such as wireless earphones, hearing aids, smartwatches and environmental sensors.

While the goal is replacing existing coin cell batteries, the new material uses oxide-based solid electrolyte and lithium alloy anodes.

"The use of oxide-based solid electrolyte makes batteries extremely safe. It is intended for use in wearable and other devices that come in direct contact with the human body," it said in a statement.

"The battery can be applied for replacing coin cell primary batteries in compliance with EU battery regulations, which require them to be replaced by rechargeable batteries, which is expected to contribute to the reduction of environmental impact," it added.

The new technology also enables batteries to come in smaller size and provide them longer operating time, according to the company.