11 students of Baku Higher Oil School to undergo internship at SOCAR Türkiye

Baku, June 21, AZERTAC

11 students of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) will participate in the Summer Internship Program at SOCAR Türkiye.

7 of these students are majoring in Chemical Engineering, and 4 – in Process Automation Engineering.

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov met with the selected students: Leyla Hasanova, Abil Shafiyev, Aynur Tahirova, Nihad Safarli, Narmin Nusalova, Shamil Farzalizade, Aytaj Valiyeva, Aytaj Amirova, Lala Alakbarova, Roya Mammadova and Malik Suleymanov. The rector wished the students success and said that the internship will greatly contribute to their growth as professionals. Elmar Gasimov emphasized that SOCAR Downstream and SOCAR Türkiye always support BHOS students and that BHOS graduates are provided with employment.

The Internship Program will last for two months.