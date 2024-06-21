SCIENCE AND EDUCATION
11 students of Baku Higher Oil School to undergo internship at SOCAR Türkiye
Baku, June 21, AZERTAC
11 students of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) will participate in the Summer Internship Program at SOCAR Türkiye.
7 of these students are majoring in Chemical Engineering, and 4 – in Process Automation Engineering.
BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov met with the selected students: Leyla Hasanova, Abil Shafiyev, Aynur Tahirova, Nihad Safarli, Narmin Nusalova, Shamil Farzalizade, Aytaj Valiyeva, Aytaj Amirova, Lala Alakbarova, Roya Mammadova and Malik Suleymanov. The rector wished the students success and said that the internship will greatly contribute to their growth as professionals. Elmar Gasimov emphasized that SOCAR Downstream and SOCAR Türkiye always support BHOS students and that BHOS graduates are provided with employment.
The Internship Program will last for two months.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijani weightlifter shines in European championships
- 20.06.2024 [18:47]
Azerbaijani powerlifter crowned seven-time European champion
- 20.06.2024 [18:45]
From Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg
- 20.06.2024 [18:40]
Azerbaijan joins 3rd edition of SAI20 Summit
- 20.06.2024 [18:32]
Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss strategic partnership
- 20.06.2024 [18:04]
Azerbaijan, Italy explore prospects for military and technical cooperation
- 20.06.2024 [17:59]
India may lose 4,300 millionaires this year: Henley’s
- 20.06.2024 [17:51]
EU agrees new sanctions on Russia, targeting LNG for the first time
- 20.06.2024 [17:50]
Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts bring home 13 medals from Italian Parma
- 20.06.2024 [17:44]
bp pioneers use of drones in its operations in Caspian Sea
- 20.06.2024 [17:08]
105-year-old walks at graduation to receive master's degree from Stanford
- 20.06.2024 [17:00]
Two Azerbaijani Para powerlifters ready for action in World Cup 2024
- 20.06.2024 [16:42]
Most wanted terrorist among 5 PKK members eliminated in Türkiye
- 20.06.2024 [14:40]
A massive black hole may be 'waking up' in a nearby galaxy
- 20.06.2024 [14:36]
BHOS students become winners of US State Department’s program
- 20.06.2024 [14:35]
Azerbaijani Para swimmer to compete in Paris-2024
- 20.06.2024 [14:01]
Wildfires rage across Northern California
- 20.06.2024 [12:48]
Oil prices end mixed in global markets
- 20.06.2024 [11:30]
Azerbaijani oil price rises in global markets
- 20.06.2024 [10:41]
Hosts Germany defeat Hungary to qualify for EURO 2024 Round of 16
- 20.06.2024 [10:35]
Scotland held to 1-1 draw with Switzerland in EURO 2024
- 20.06.2024 [09:59]
Malaysian news portal publishes article headlined "Azerbaijan and COP29"
- 19.06.2024 [22:51]
Albania draw 2 - 2 with Croatia with late equalizer
- 19.06.2024 [22:41]
Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs talk over phone
- 19.06.2024 [21:19]
Azerbaijani junior weightlifter becomes European champion
- 19.06.2024 [15:46]
Türkiye beat Georgia 3-1 in EURO 2024 Group F opener
- 18.06.2024 [22:25]
Hungarian parliamentarians visit Aghdam
- 18.06.2024 [17:43]
Boston Celtics beat Dallas Mavericks to win NBA finals
- 18.06.2024 [16:29]
5.9-magnitude quake hits Northern Peru - GFZ
- 18.06.2024 [14:41]
France beat Austria 1-0 thanks to own goal in EURO 2024 Group D match
- 18.06.2024 [12:02]
Baku hosts Forecasting Healthy Futures Global Summit
- 18.06.2024 [11:56]
Slovakia shock Belgium with 1-0 win in Group E match of EURO 2024
- 18.06.2024 [10:17]
Romania hammer Ukraine 3-0 in Group E clash of EURO 2024
- 17.06.2024 [22:57]
Türkiye aims to transport 236.6M passengers by air this year
- 17.06.2024 [16:32]
England hang on to beat Serbia 1-0 with Bellingham header
- 17.06.2024 [12:23]
No winner in Group C showdown between Denmark, Slovenia
- 17.06.2024 [11:49]
Netherlands beat Poland 2-1 in Group D match at EURO 2024
- 17.06.2024 [11:34]
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes world champion
- 16.06.2024 [18:27]