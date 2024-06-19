Turkish defense firm Havelsan expands global reach with advanced defense, civil solutions

Baku, June 19, AZERTAC

Havelsan, a Turkish Armed Forces Foundation company, excels globally in defense and civil industries with advanced software solutions, Anadolu Agency reports citing a top executive at the company at the Eurosatory 2024 in Paris.

Sevket Unalice, vice president for international business development, told Anadolu: "Havelsan, now in its 42nd year, specializes in command and control solutions for air, land, and naval forces."

The company's systems are now not only utilized in Türkiye but also in 25 countries across five continents, he added.

"We have projects in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Africa, the Middle East, and also in Eastern Europe," he said.

Emphasizing that Havelsan is renowned for its simulation products, creating advanced simulators for US-based helicopters and F-16 fighter jets, he said the company's portfolio includes simulators for the Blackhawk, Seahawk, Cougar, and AW 139 helicopters.

Unal emphasized the company's commitment to innovation, particularly in autonomous systems and artificial intelligence (AI).

Stressing that the future of defense is dependent on digital and robotics, he said: "As a software company, we provide the autonomous software, command and control systems, and also the swarming technologies."

Integrated AI

He said that AI is being integrated into the company’s simulators and command and control systems so it is enhancing advanced combat management systems.

He also stressed that Advent, Havelsan’s combat memory system, is deployed throughout the Turkish Navy, and has already been exported to five or six countries worldwide.

"Our combat management systems use indigenous Turkish cryptology, developed in collaboration with the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK) under the Technology and Science Ministry,” Unal noted.

Havelsan's role in Türkiye’s next-generation fighter aircraft, the Kaan, underscores their collaborative efforts within the Turkish defense ecosystem, he added.

"Like the Turkish next-generation fighter aircraft the Kaan, we are also an integral part in software and platform cybersecurity,” he said.

Unal further emphasized that Havelsan's simulators cover a range of platforms, from aircraft and helicopters to submarines, ensuring comprehensive training capabilities.

Havelsan carries out business development activities with a wide range of African countries, in particular Nigeria, Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, and Gambia in the sub-Sahara, and Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Senegal, and Cameroon in the north and the Francophone African region.