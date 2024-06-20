BHOS students become winners of US State Department’s program

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

Fatima Mammadova and Farid Aliyev, fifth-year students at Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) majoring in Chemical Engineering, have won the acceleration program organized by Ventures Well for the countries of the South Caucasus with the support of the US State Department.

These students, who competed as part of the “Ateshgah” team, successfully completed a 5-week program held in Tbilisi.

The winners received a prize of $5,000.

The mentor of the project is BHOS employee Elmar Askerzade.

Earlier, the “Ateshgah” team won the “TEKNOFEST” festival.

The main goal of the project is cooling solar panels. The program was implemented in Azerbaijan with the support of SUP VC, which is Ventures Well’s partner for Azerbaijan.