England hang on to beat Serbia 1-0 with Bellingham header

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

A powerful first-half header by Jude Bellingham sent England on the way to a successful launch of their Euro 2024 campaign with a 1-0 win over Serbia on Sunday that began confidently but saw the Three Lions clinging on for the points by the end, according to Reuters.

The excellent Bellingham stormed into the box to connect with Bukayo Saka's deflected cross that sailed across the box perfectly for the 20-year-old midfielder to put the Euro 2020 runners-up ahead from close range in the 13th minute.

The result put England top of Group C after Denmark and Slovenia drew 1-1 earlier on Sunday.

England next play Denmark on Thursday after Serbia take on Slovenia.