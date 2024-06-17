No winner in Group C showdown between Denmark, Slovenia

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

There was no winner in the Group C showdown between Denmark and Slovenia, which ended 1-1 at 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024) on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Denmark's veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen, who frightened fans at the last European Championship in 2020 when he had a heart attack on the pitch and had to leave the game, brought the lead to his team with a calm strike from close range in the 17th minute at Stuttgart Arena.

After making several vital saves, Slovenian goalie, skipper Jan Oblak, denied a very promising goal chance for Rasmus Hojlund in the 65th minute.

Just one minute later, Slovenian midfielder Adam Gnezda Cerin missed the goal by inches with his header and wasted the chance to equalize.

Young Slovenian attacker Benjamin Sesko's hard long shot hit to the post in the 76th minute, then just one minute later his teammate, left back Erik Janza, netted the equalizer with a long shot following a corner kick.

Denmark are at the top spot of Group C, while Slovenia are behind them, both with one point each.