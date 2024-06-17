Azerbaijani and Turkish FMs discuss preparations for OTS Informal Summit in Shusha

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan and Hakan Fidan of Türkiye held a phone conversation on June 17.

The ministers discussed various aspects of the bilateral allied relations between the two countries.

The sides reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to be held in Shusha.

During the phone conversation, the FMs also exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest and the regional situation.