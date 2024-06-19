Albania draw 2 - 2 with Croatia with late equalizer

Baku, June 19, AZERTAC

Albania's Klaus Gjasula struck late Wednesday to salvage a crucial 2 - 2 draw with Croatia in Group B of EURO 2024, according to Anadolu Agency.

Qazim Laci scored a header to put Albania 1 - 0 up on Croatia in the 11th minute in Hamburg's Volksparkstadion. Jasir Asani had an assist on the goal.

The Croatians leveled with a close-range finish from Andrej Kramaric in the 74th minute.

Croatia took the lead two minutes later when Gjasula scored an own goal.

Gjasula redeemed himself when he netted a last-minute equalizer in stoppage time from close range to keep Albania alive.

Both teams collected one point.