President: Addressing challenges faced by the Small Island Developing States will be among priority issues on our COP29 Presidency agenda

Baku, June 19, AZERTAC

"Addressing the challenges faced by the Small Island Developing States, which are most impacted by the negative consequences of climate change, will be among priority issues on our COP29 Presidency agenda," President Ilham Aliyev said in his message to the participants of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future.”

"Having assumed the Presidency of this esteemed event, Azerbaijan will spare no effort to foster genuine and result-oriented dialogue with all the parties to advance the COP process, ensure efficient climate action and conclude the COP29 with successful outcomes," the Azerbaijani President added.