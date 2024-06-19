High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” continued with panel sessions

Baku, June 19, AZERTAC

The 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future”, which is a run-up to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), has continued with panel sessions.

The first panel dealing with “A Review of the Status of the Challenge” was moderated by Zlatko Lagumdzija, Permanent Representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the UN, former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Addressing the session, Yalchin Rafiyev, Lead Negotiator of COP29; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan highlighted that the COP29 team will organize a new international event in July. He emphasized the importance of convening parties in informal settings to discuss climate change issues.

The Lea Negotiator further noted that world communities countinue to suffer from ongoing impacts of climate change. He underscored that the international community has not fulfilled its obligations under the Paris Agreement to keep global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Speakers at the session also included Rosen Plevneliev, former President of Bulgaria and Csaba Korosi, President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly.

One of panel session will be held in Zangilan.

The event will conclude on June 21.