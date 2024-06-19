Hikmet Hajıyev: Azerbaijan is among the countries most severely affected by global landmine problem

Baku, June 19, AZERTAC

"Azerbaijan is among the countries most severely affected by the global landmine problem. Mines were purposefully and extensively used by Armenia not only for military purposes but also for slowing down and impeding Azerbaijan's recovery and reconstruction works following the war, aiming to cause maximum damage to civilian lives in Azerbaijan," Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said during an interview with journalists.

The President's assistant further highlighted, "When we look at Armenia's mine policy, we see that mines have been deployed not only along the former contact line but also internally and in areas without any military significance. The mining of roads leading to gravesites, homes, and residential areas demonstrates a deliberate intent to inflict casualties among innocent Azerbaijani civilians."