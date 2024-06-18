WORLD
5.9-magnitude quake hits Northern Peru - GFZ
Baku, June 18, AZERTAC
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted Northern Peru at 02:22 GMT on Tuesday, Xinhua reports citing the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 3.80 degrees south latitude and 76.28 degrees west longitude.
