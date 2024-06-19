The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Malaysian news portal publishes article headlined "Azerbaijan and COP29"

Malaysian news portal publishes article headlined

Baku, June 19, AZERTAC

Malaysia's influential media outlet "Astro Awani" has published an article by Elsevar Salmanov, Counselor-Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan headlined "Azerbaijan and COP29".

The article reads: "The 2024 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC-COP 29) will convene from 11 to 22 November 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

At the plenary session of COP28 held on December 11, 2023, it was decided to hold the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan in 2024. The election of Azerbaijan as the host country is not only an indication of its active diplomacy, but also an indication of the international community`s recognition of its position as the country that can play an important role in solving vital problems concerning humanity.

The Conference of the Parties unites 197 countries that signed the first UN climate agreement in 1992 and committed to avoid dangerous interference in the climate system.

The main objective of the UN Conference of the Parties is to bring together heads of state, government representatives, intergovernmental organizations, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), corporations, research institutes, think tanks, international financial institutions and dignitaries/scholars from various sectors around the world to discuss and formulate strategies for a sustainable future and to increase the international response to climate change. It is possible to say that the main agenda of the COP29 sessions will most likely be the efforts towards the solution of financial problems. Unfortunately, the necessary progress in resolving the financial problems was not achieved in the previous COP meetings. The financial resources of the Loss and Damage Fund for Developing Countries that established at COP 27 in 2022, are $700 million which is far short of the required amount of $400 billion. As global climate change becomes more serious, there is a vital need to accelerate efforts to finance the fight against it.

Azerbaijan sees COP29 as an important platform for solving the above-mentioned important problems and considers it as an opportunity to raise awareness about its own Green World strategy.

Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 02, 2021 on “Azerbaijan 2030:

National Priorities for socio-economic development” includes these vital points: 1. sustainable growing competitive economy; 2. society based on dynamic, inclusive and social justice; 3. competitive human capital and space for modern innovations; 4. large return to the territories freed from occupation; 5. clean environment and “green growth” country.

After signing the Paris Agreement in 2016, Azerbaijan undertook to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030 and by 40% by 2050.

Azerbaijan is one of the countries with high potential in terms of renewable energy sources. Thus, the technical potential of our country`s renewable energy resources is 135 GW in the land and 157 GW in the sea. The economic potential of the renewable energy sources is estimated at 27 GW, including wind energy at 3000 MW, solar energy at 23000 MW, bioenergy potential at 380 MW, and mountain stream potential at 520 MW.

The favorable investment climate created in Azerbaijan paves the way for fertile conditions for the attraction of foreign investments in all areas, including renewable energy.

The followings are some of Azerbaijan`s major renewable energy projects that have been recently completed and will be completed in the near future:

∙ In 2023, commissioning and effective operation of the 230 MW Garadag Solar Power Station, which is one of the largest and most modern green energy production facilities in the region;

∙ On June 4, 2024, the foundation of 2 solar and 1 wind power plants with a total capacity of 1000 MW was laid;

∙ The first renewable energy auction for a 100 MW solar plant is being held in Azerbaijan;

∙ On May 3, 2024 Implementation Agreement on 200 MW Battery Energy Storage System and Framework Agreement for 200 MW wind power plant was signed;

∙ Implementation of the program for the integration of 1870 MW of renewable energy power (2 wind and 6 solar plants, including the commissioned and established stations) into the country`s general electric energy network;

∙ Caspian - Black Sea - European Green Energy Corridor;

∙ Central Asia - Azerbaijan - Europe Energy Corridor;

∙ Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan) - Türkiye - Green Energy Corridor;

∙ Green Energy Zones (work is being continued in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions and a corresponding concept is being prepared for Nakhchivan);

∙ Commissioning of 28 hydropower plants with a total capacity of 225.6 MW in the liberated territories and continuing the construction of 4 new HPPs with a total capacity of 44 MW.

Azerbaijan’s efforts within the scope of the Green World strategy can be an example. We hope that the seriousness of the reality of global warming will accelerate the cooperation of countries in this direction. The urgent solution to this problem necessitates the Tomorrow May Be Late approach."

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

European Union issues joint press release on 5th EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue
  • 19.06.2024 [22:42]

European Union issues joint press release on 5th EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue

Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs talk over phone
  • 19.06.2024 [21:19]

Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs talk over phone

Foreign Ministry: Instead of provocations and ideas full of political manipulation against Azerbaijan, Armenia must contribute to peace process
  • 19.06.2024 [20:37]

Foreign Ministry: Instead of provocations and ideas full of political manipulation against Azerbaijan, Armenia must contribute to peace process

Baku-hosted High-Level Meeting features discussions on balancing, mitigation, adaptation and resilience
  • 19.06.2024 [18:11]

Baku-hosted High-Level Meeting features discussions on balancing, mitigation, adaptation and resilience

High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” continued with panel sessions
  • 19.06.2024 [15:39]

High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” continued with panel sessions

Opening ceremony of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” held in Baku VIDEO
  • 19.06.2024 [15:17]

Opening ceremony of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” held in Baku VIDEO

UN Under-Secretary-General: Our humanity is at the brink of a disaster because of inaction and climate
  • 19.06.2024 [13:08]

UN Under-Secretary-General: Our humanity is at the brink of a disaster because of inaction and climate

Hikmet Hajıyev: Azerbaijan is among the countries most severely affected by global landmine problem
  • 19.06.2024 [13:00]

Hikmet Hajıyev: Azerbaijan is among the countries most severely affected by global landmine problem

Assistant to the President: France
  • 19.06.2024 [12:40]

Assistant to the President: France's policy of militarization will serve to embolden revanchist forces within Armenia VIDEO

Malaysian news portal publishes article headlined "Azerbaijan and COP29"

  • 19.06.2024 [22:51]

Turkish defense firm Havelsan expands global reach with advanced defense, civil solutions

  • 19.06.2024 [22:48]

European Union issues joint press release on 5th EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue

  • 19.06.2024 [22:42]

Albania draw 2 - 2 with Croatia with late equalizer

  • 19.06.2024 [22:41]

Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs talk over phone

  • 19.06.2024 [21:19]

Foreign Ministry: Instead of provocations and ideas full of political manipulation against Azerbaijan, Armenia must contribute to peace process

  • 19.06.2024 [20:37]

Baku-hosted High-Level Meeting features discussions on balancing, mitigation, adaptation and resilience

  • 19.06.2024 [18:11]

Japanese firm develops material for batteries with 100-times higher energy density

  • 19.06.2024 [17:01]

Azerbaijani junior weightlifter becomes European champion

  • 19.06.2024 [15:46]

High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” continued with panel sessions

  • 19.06.2024 [15:39]

Opening ceremony of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” held in Baku VIDEO

  • 19.06.2024 [15:17]

UN Under-Secretary-General: Our humanity is at the brink of a disaster because of inaction and climate

  • 19.06.2024 [13:08]

Hikmet Hajıyev: Azerbaijan is among the countries most severely affected by global landmine problem

  • 19.06.2024 [13:00]

Assistant to the President: France's policy of militarization will serve to embolden revanchist forces within Armenia VIDEO

  • 19.06.2024 [12:40]

Hikmet Hajıyev: France's policy in the South Caucasus does not contribute in any way to advancing the peace agenda

  • 19.06.2024 [12:23]

Azerbaijani President: COP29 to be held in Baku will see the talks on agreeing upon a new collective quantified goal on climate finance post-2025

  • 19.06.2024 [10:38]

President: Azerbaijan spares no effort to ensure positive outcomes for the sake of our planet’s future

  • 19.06.2024 [10:34]

President Ilham Aliyev: Nizami Ganjavi International Center swiftly gained immense relevance and confidence in a short span of time

  • 19.06.2024 [10:26]

President: Addressing challenges faced by the Small Island Developing States will be among priority issues on our COP29 Presidency agenda

  • 19.06.2024 [10:20]

To the participants of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center

  • 19.06.2024 [10:06]

Türkiye beat Georgia 3-1 in EURO 2024 Group F opener

  • 18.06.2024 [22:25]

Defense Minister: Leadership of Armenia, pursuing a revanchist policy, and Macron dictatorship will bear full responsibility for aggravation of situation in South Caucasus

  • 18.06.2024 [20:03]

President of National Assembly of Northern Cyprus invites Azerbaijani Speaker to visit Lefkosa

  • 18.06.2024 [18:38]

Turkish firms showcase their products at world's leading defense industry exhibition

  • 18.06.2024 [17:45]

Hungarian parliamentarians visit Aghdam

  • 18.06.2024 [17:43]

Boston Celtics beat Dallas Mavericks to win NBA finals

  • 18.06.2024 [16:29]

COP29 Green Zone Expression of Interest portal is now open for exhibitors and partners

  • 18.06.2024 [15:37]

5.9-magnitude quake hits Northern Peru - GFZ

  • 18.06.2024 [14:41]

France beat Austria 1-0 thanks to own goal in EURO 2024 Group D match

  • 18.06.2024 [12:02]

Baku hosts Forecasting Healthy Futures Global Summit

  • 18.06.2024 [11:56]

Euronews: Calls for unified global response to demining at Azerbaijan conference

  • 18.06.2024 [10:58]

Slovakia shock Belgium with 1-0 win in Group E match of EURO 2024

  • 18.06.2024 [10:17]

Romania hammer Ukraine 3-0 in Group E clash of EURO 2024

  • 17.06.2024 [22:57]

Azerbaijani and Turkish FMs discuss preparations for OTS Informal Summit in Shusha

  • 17.06.2024 [17:29]

Türkiye aims to transport 236.6M passengers by air this year

  • 17.06.2024 [16:32]

Hungarian parliamentarians pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

  • 17.06.2024 [13:27]

England hang on to beat Serbia 1-0 with Bellingham header

  • 17.06.2024 [12:23]

Türkiye's gas production up 112% annually as Black Sea discovery boosts output

  • 17.06.2024 [12:12]

No winner in Group C showdown between Denmark, Slovenia

  • 17.06.2024 [11:49]

Netherlands beat Poland 2-1 in Group D match at EURO 2024

  • 17.06.2024 [11:34]

Azerbaijani junior weightlifter snatches three golds in European Championships

  • 16.06.2024 [21:07]

Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes world champion

  • 16.06.2024 [18:27]

Azerbaijan Army positions in Nakhchivan direction were once again subjected to fire

  • 16.06.2024 [18:15]

Event held on anniversary of Military Publishing House

  • 16.06.2024 [18:10]

Release of the Press Service of the President

  • 16.06.2024 [14:36]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Eid al-Adha

  • 16.06.2024 [11:28]

GUAM countries discussed enhancing cooperation in transportation and communication sectors

  • 16.06.2024 [10:41]

President of BRISD and Global Climate Youth Leader, participates in UNFCCC SB60 in Bonn

  • 16.06.2024 [10:21]

Spain defeat Croatia 3-0 in Group B game at EURO 2024

  • 15.06.2024 [23:44]

President of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar congratulates Azerbaijan on National Salvation Day and 3rd anniversary of Shusha Declaration

  • 15.06.2024 [23:35]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulates people of Azerbaijan on National Salvation Day

  • 15.06.2024 [23:11]

President Ilham Aliyev shared post on Eid al-Adha

  • 15.06.2024 [21:40]

Azerbaijan Army holds series of events on National Salvation Day

  • 15.06.2024 [21:21]

Shusha-hosted conference features panel session on "Turkic World-2040: a conceptual vision of the future"

  • 15.06.2024 [21:04]

Switzerland beat Hungary 3-1 in Group A match of EURO 2024

  • 15.06.2024 [20:24]

Shusha hosts discussions on party diplomacy as a new dialogue platform

  • 15.06.2024 [19:33]

Turkish ministers congratulate leadership and people of Azerbaijan on National Salvation Day

  • 15.06.2024 [18:54]

Doncic scores 29, Mavericks roll past Celtics 122-84 to avoid a sweep in NBA Finals

  • 15.06.2024 [18:15]

Chinese military delegation continues visit to Azerbaijan

  • 15.06.2024 [17:02]

Turkish Foreign Ministry: We will be together forever as "One nation, two states"

  • 15.06.2024 [15:37]

Earth's climate might have been influenced by sun's passage through dense interstellar cloud: Study

  • 15.06.2024 [15:15]

Azerbaijani Premier and Speaker of Milli Majlis visit grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honors

  • 15.06.2024 [14:26]

Azerbaijan's defense ministry organizes media tour to Military Trophy Park VIDEO

  • 15.06.2024 [14:12]

Shusha hosts discussions on regional contribution of Organization of Turkic States to global security

  • 15.06.2024 [14:05]

National Leader Heydar Aliyev's services in Turkic world are remembered today with great appreciation, says Deputy Chairman of New Azerbaijan Party

  • 15.06.2024 [13:17]

Title holders Italy to play Albania in their EURO 2024 group opener on Saturday

  • 15.06.2024 [11:39]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on occasion of June 15 - National Salvation Day

  • 15.06.2024 [11:17]

Shusha hosts conference on “Organization of Turkic States: towards new strategic goals in context of geopolitical realities and global cataclysms"

  • 15.06.2024 [11:12]

Azerbaijani President: Relations between countries of Organization of Turkic States represent a very important factor for stability, security and development

  • 15.06.2024 [11:04]

To His Majesty Charles III, King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

  • 15.06.2024 [11:01]

President Ilham Aliyev: Cooperation among political parties of countries of Organization of Turkic States plays an important role in realization of common goals

  • 15.06.2024 [10:53]

Pope warns of potential dangers from AI

  • 15.06.2024 [10:44]

To the participants of the international conference on “Organization of Turkic States: towards new strategic goals in the context of geopolitical realities and global cataclysms”

  • 15.06.2024 [10:26]

Hosts Germany beat 10-man Scotland 5 - 1 in UEFA EURO 2024 opener

  • 15.06.2024 [10:05]

President Ilham Aliyev made post on June 15 - National Salvation Day

  • 14.06.2024 [23:08]

COP29 Chief Executive Officer meets with EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan

  • 14.06.2024 [20:48]

IOC EB proposes creation of “Olympic Esports Games” to IOC Session

  • 14.06.2024 [20:33]

Azerbaijani rower ranks 3rd in BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024

  • 14.06.2024 [20:31]

Azerbaijan Army positions in Nakhchivan direction once again subjected to fire

  • 14.06.2024 [20:22]

Baku hosts event on climate change and its impact on population dynamics as part of the "29 Climate Conversations: The Road to COP29" series

  • 14.06.2024 [20:20]

Azerbaijan 3x3 basketball team ready for action in FIBA Women’s Series Clermont-Ferrand Stop 2024

  • 14.06.2024 [20:08]

Azerbaijan Army’s Chief of General Staff watches tactical-special exercise of engineering units

  • 14.06.2024 [19:07]

"Azerkhalcha" OJSC and Aydan Salahova signed a joint project - "Woman" triptych carpet

  • 14.06.2024 [19:02]

From Daniel Noboa Azín, Constitutional President of the Republic of Ecuador

  • 14.06.2024 [18:58]

Azerbaijani, Bangladesh’s foreign ministries hold political consultations

  • 14.06.2024 [18:57]

From Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

  • 14.06.2024 [18:56]

Awareness-raising event on “State guarantees for rights and freedoms of persons with disabilities” arranged as part of Human Rights Month

  • 14.06.2024 [18:31]

Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss military cooperation

  • 14.06.2024 [18:22]

Coastal Cleanup Initiative organized with COP29 volunteers

  • 14.06.2024 [18:20]

From Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq

  • 14.06.2024 [17:53]

Astana hosts meeting on COP29 preparations

  • 14.06.2024 [17:45]

ASCO orders BS new vessels

  • 14.06.2024 [17:20]

Azerbaijan exports crude oil and oil products worth $6.258 billion in January-May 2024

  • 14.06.2024 [17:18]

AZPROMO, "Enterprise Greece" ink Memorandum of Understanding

  • 14.06.2024 [17:02]

4 forest officials killed while extinguishing fire in India's Uttarakhand

  • 14.06.2024 [16:52]

Azerbaijani sambo fighter grabs bronze in BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024

  • 14.06.2024 [16:40]

Germany eyes boost in tourism revenue during UEFA Euro 2024

  • 14.06.2024 [16:15]

Why is Germany opposed to EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles?

  • 14.06.2024 [16:05]

Gender equality linked to men eating more meat

  • 14.06.2024 [15:57]

Ambassador of Brazil visits Baku Higher Oil School

  • 14.06.2024 [15:55]