Azerbaijani junior weightlifter becomes European champion
Baku, June 19, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani weightlifter Isa Aliyev has garnered two medals including one gold and one silver at the 2024 European Youth Weightlifting Championships in Thessaloniki, Greece.
He mounted the highest step on the podium with a combined lift of 249 kg.
