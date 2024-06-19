Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs talk over phone

Baku, June 19, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday.

During the telephone conversation, the ministers hailed the existing strategic cooperation between the two friendly and brotherly countries, stressing the need to deepen the cooperation in many areas.

Furthermore, based on the high-level agreements and tasks between the two countries' leaders, the pair discussed the results of the official visit of Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Pakistan at the end of last month and the implementation of the agreements reached, as well as future plans.

During the phone conversation, the sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.