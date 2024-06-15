Azerbaijan Army holds series of events on National Salvation Day

Baku, June 15, AZERTAC

According to the action plan approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, a series of events were held on the occasion of 15 June - National Salvation Day in the Army Corps, formations, military units and special educational institutions under the Ministry of Defense, the ministry told AZERTAC.

On the festive day, the military personnel visited Heydar Aliyev centers, museums, and monuments, as well as watched films on the glorious life and activities of the National Leader. Various cultural and mass events were also organized for servicemen.

At the events, attended by children of the Martyrs, the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Enlightenment talks on 15 June - National Salvation Day, which is a significant day in the fate of the Azerbaijani people and is inscribed in golden letters in our history, were held with servicemen.

It was noted that thirty-one years ago, the foundation of a new development period was laid in the Republic of Azerbaijan with National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s return to power. Today, the ideas of the National Leader such as from top to top, from victory to victory, are successfully continued by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the worthy successor of the National Leader’s political legacy.

The events also discussed the historical significance of the glorious victory gained in the Patriotic War under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and the full restoration of the country’s territorial integrity after the anti-terror operation conducted in the Karabakh economic region.

Then the servicemen who distinguished themselves in combat training were awarded honorary certificates.

Concert programs were presented with the participation of the teams of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, the Ideological and Cultural Center of the Ganja Garrison, as well as art figures.