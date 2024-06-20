COP29 President-Designate: Parallels between COVID-19 and our collective fight against climate change are significant

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

“During our Chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the world faced a global crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic. Over this period, Azerbaijan pushed for a global response to the pandemic, and played a key role in the adoption of UN resolutions on fair and universal access to vaccines for all countries. In 2023, we also hosted a summit on post-pandemic recovery, where our President announced two global calls for pandemic recovery support in Africa and Small Island Developing States,” said COP29 President-Designate, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev as he addressed the Climate Action Forum of the Baku Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Organization held in Baku.

“The parallels between COVID-19 and our collective fight against climate change are significant. It showed us the importance of bringing the world together to meet a shared challenge and ensuring that our response takes into account the individual circumstances of each country,” the minister added.