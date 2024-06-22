Azerbaijani tops list of best dental surgeons in Moscow

Moscow, June 22, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani physician topped the list among the Moscow`s 10 best dental surgeons in 2024, according to “Komsomolskaya Pravda".

Sabit Aliyev, a denal surgeon, serves as a chief doctor of the "Esthet" dental clinic network in Moscow.

He is also a writer. He is a member of the Union of Writers of Russia, a creative union of professional writers in Russia and the author of 17 books.

His book "My House Shusha" was published in Russia in 2021.

Farida Abdullayeva

Special Correspondent