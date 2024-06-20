Baku hosts Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization Climate Action Forum

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the Climate Action Forum of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Organization kicked off today in Baku.

The five-day Forum to be held in Baku and Shamakhi cities brings together representatives of 18 national sections of the NAM Youth Organization, as well as high-ranking guests and experts.

The Forum aims to exchange ideas on climate change among the youth of Non-Aligned Movement member states and raise awareness of global climate initiatives.

The event will also feature the adoption of the final document agreed by the National Sections.