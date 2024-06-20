Mukhtar Babayev: We should enhance ambition with clear plans to build a climate resilient world

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

We should enhance ambition with clear plans to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees and build a climate resilient world, said COP29 President-Designate, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev as he addressed the Climate Action Forum of the Baku Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Organization held in Baku.

“On one hand, this means enhancing ambition with clear plans to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees and build a climate resilient world. On the other, it means enabling action on those plans by putting in place the finance that will make those plans a reality. Today, we will focus on how we will help all parties to enhance their ambition on climate action. First, we will help countries develop their Nationally Determined Contributions, known as NDCs. These are national plans that lay out a country’s plans for reducing its emissions. Second, National Adaptation Plans, known as NAPs. These are plans that show how a country will build its resilience to the impacts of climate change,” the minister emphasized.