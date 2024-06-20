Hosts Germany defeat Hungary to qualify for EURO 2024 Round of 16

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

Hosts Germany became the first team to advance to the EURO 2024 Round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Hungary on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Playing at Stuttgart Arena, Jamal Musiala made a close-range finish, placing Germany ahead as Ilkay Gundogan assisted him in the 22nd minute.

Roland Sallai leveled the game for Hungary in additional time at the end of the first half, but this was disallowed by video assistant referee (VAR) due to an offside call.

Germany doubled the lead when captain Gundogan scored a goal from inside the penalty area in minute 67.

With this result, Germany raised its total points to six, while Hungary remained at the bottom of Group A without a single point.