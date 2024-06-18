Boston Celtics beat Dallas Mavericks to win NBA finals

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

The Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 on Monday in Boston to claim a record 18th NBA title, according to Anadolu Agency.

The victory came 16 years after the Celtics last won the title in 2008, moving them one spot ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers, who are now in second place with 17 championships.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum had a game-high 31 points along with 11 assists and eight rebounds and his teammate Jaylen Brown had 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

President Joe Biden congratulated the Celtics, the 2023-2024 NBA Champions and now the all-time NBA leader with 18 titles.

"A true legacy of excellence," Biden said on X.