President of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar congratulates Azerbaijan on National Salvation Day and 3rd anniversary of Shusha Declaration
Baku, June 15, AZERTAC
President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Salvation Day - a symbol of the independence of Azerbaijan, a friendly and brotherly country, which was achieved with exceptional courage, perseverance, determination and self-sacrifice.
''We are always together under the slogan "one nation, three states," said the President of the Northern Cyprus in his post shared on X platform.